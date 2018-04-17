Man Utd scouts watch Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action last week, according to the Daily Mail.

The Serbian star has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, and United had representatives in the crowd to watch him in last week’s Europa League game against Red Bull Salzburg.

Milinkovic-Savic struggled to make an impression on the scouts as his side slipped to a 4-1 defeat and crashed out of the competition, but has generally impressed this season.

But he is under consideration for a spot in United’s midfield next season. Manager Jose Mourinho is set to lose Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer, while captain Michael Carrick is retiring. Club record signing Paul Pogba has also been linked with a move away.

Milinkovic-Savic, aged 23, is valued at £89m by Lazio. That is the same amount United paid to sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

His brother, Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, was previously on United’s books.