Man Utd set to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s George Hirst

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Sheffield Wednesday starlet George Hirst, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hirst, aged 19, is the son of former Owls star David, who was once a transfer target for legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Whereas Fergie failed to land Hirst Snr, current manager Jose Mourinho is tipped to beat Leicester City to the signing of Hirst Jnr.

Hirst starred for the England Under-20s that won the Toulon tournament last summer, finishing as the competition’s top scorer.

He was expected to push for a place in Wednesday’s first-team squad this season, but has not been considered for selection after he opted against signing a long-term contract at Hillsborough.

The teenager is reportedly now ready to quit the club and United are the frontrunners to sign him.

Hirst is out of contract this summer and Wednesday will only be entitled to a modest compensation fee.