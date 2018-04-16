Man Utd star reacts to handing the title to Man City

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has given his thoughts on yesterday’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion, which handed the Premier League title to rivals Manchester City.

The Spanish star writes a weekly blog column on Monday mornings, and fulfilled that duty despite the loss to the Baggies. In doing so, he became the first United player to face up to the result and City being crowed champions on social media.

Mata wrote on his website: “I know that you don’t want to read anything after a defeat like this one, that any comments made after the game sound like hollow words. I’m not trying to explain anything here, or to make an excuse, I just want to keep this weekly meeting with you, although in days like this one it’s complicated. Some Mondays are happy and some others are not. This is one of the latter.

“We played a bad game this Sunday. There’s not much to add. There’s nothing to detract from West Bromwich, but we didn’t live up to our expectations. It’s disappointing, even more after the win last week, but this is football. That’s why it’s so important to keep the right balance in the good and in the bad times. Congratulations to Manchester City, who are mathematically the Premier League winners.

“We will keep focusing on two goals from here to the end of the season: keeping the second place and trying to get to the FA Cup final and to win the title. In order to do that, this new week is really important.”

Having delayed City’s title celebrations by recording a comeback win in the derby in their last outing, United unexpectedly lost to West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jay Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game to secure a shock win for the rock-bottom Baggies.