Man Utd target Harry Maguire not for sale, says Leicester boss Claude Puel

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says Manchester United target Harry Maguire will not be sold this summer.

The England international, aged 25, has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United or Manchester City in the next transfer window, with a fee of £50m touted.

But Puel insists that Maguire will be staying at the King Power Stadium and that he wants to build his team around him.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Premier League game against Southampton, he said: “He is a valuable player for us. It is just speculation.”

Puel added: “He came into Leicester and played and developed and he needs to continue to improve.

“He’s a young player with fantastic attributes, an international player, and it is a good thing to have this player at Leicester.

“He is an important player for us and it is important to give him a good feeling for the future, to build a good team around him and to keep a good ambition for the future.”

Asked if that meant Maguire would not be sold, he replied: “Of course.”

Maguire joined the Foxes from Hull City in a £17m deal last summer. He signed a five-year contract that runs until June 2022.

He started his career at hometown club Sheffield United. He moved to Hull for £2.5m in July 2014.

Maguire has four England caps and is in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Leicester were reported to be tracking Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk to replace him, but Puel’s comments suggest that is not the case.