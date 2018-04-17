Marcos Alonso handed FA violent conduct charge

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The charge relates to a stamp on Southampton’s Shane Long during last weekend’s Premier League game at St Mary’s.

Alonso appeared to stand on the Republic of Ireland international’s calf during a tackle in the first-half.

The incident happened in the 43rd minute of the game, with Alonso’s side trailing 2-0. It was missed by the match officials at the time, but the charge has been brought on the basis of video evidence.

A charge of that nature can only be brought if a panel of three former top-level officials – reviewing the footage independently of each other – unanimously determine that they would have shown a red card if they had seen an incident at the time.

If the charge is upheld, the Spain international will be suspended for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against the same opponents.

The 27-year-old has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge.