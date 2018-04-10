Marcus Rashford linked with summer transfer away from Man Utd

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford is considering a move away from the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international may not be at Old Trafford next season if Jose Mourinho remains as manager.

Rashford is reportedly unhappy with his bit-part role under Mourinho, including an eight-minute substitute appearance in the 2-3 derby win over Manchester City last weekend.

The 20-year-old has made 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but only 22 of those have been starts. His role has been further limited following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Rashford, who has been on United’s books since the age of seven, is said to be frustrated at now being considered a regular starter. A United source is quoted as saying the young forward was upset about being left out of the starting XI for the derby.

The source added that Rashford might not be at the club next season if Mourinho is still there because he wants to start every game.