Marcus Rashford will put Man Utd contract talks on hold

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford will delay talks over a new contract after falling down the pecking order, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 20, has seen his playing time take a hit recent months, particularly since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Rashford is reportedly left with doubts over his future and is waiting to see who else manager Jose Mourinho signs this summer before discussing his future.

The academy product will enter the final two years of his contract at the end of the season. United are likely to be keen to start talks over an extension, although they do have an option to extend his £70,000-a-week deal by an extra year until June 2021.

United officials want to tie Rashford down to fresh terms and are keen to keep hold of their homegrown talent. They are reluctant to let him get much closer to the end of his current deal in case that encourages interest from rival clubs.