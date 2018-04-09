Marouane Fellaini linked with shock move to Liverpool

Liverpool are planning to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer this summer, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Belgium international, aged 30, is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and has not been unable to agree terms with the Red Devils over a new deal.

But he could now make a shock return to Merseyside, where he previously played for Liverpool’s neighbours Everton, with the Reds reportedly lining up a three-year contract for him.

Fellaini had previously looked set to sign for Turkish side Besiktas, while French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest in him.

A move to Liverpool, having previously played for both of their fiercest rivals, had not been on the radar until now.

The report claims Chinese Super League clubs and PSG’s domestic rivals Monaco are also monitoring Fellaini’s situation.

United boss Jose Mourinho is known to be keen to keep Fellaini in his squad.