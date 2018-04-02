Matthijs de Ligt scouted by Arsenal

Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Gunners reportedly had scouts in Amsterdam last month to watch the 18-year-old in action for the Netherlands against England.

Despite his young age, De Ligt is already a first-choice for Ajax and won his fifth international cap during the March international break.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal’s head of scouting Sven Mislintat reportedly sent one of their top spies to run the rule over De Ligt as he went up against Gareth Southgate’s side.

The Gunners join several other clubs who have been watching the teenage defender. Despite their interest, some officials at the Emirates Stadium reportedly fear that De Ligt’s international breakthrough will see his valuation rise beyond what they are willing to pay for him.

De Ligt came through the ranks at Ajax, joining the Dutch giants’ academy as a nine-year-old in 2008. He made his first-team debut in September 2016.