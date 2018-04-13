Maurizio Sarri linked with Chelsea

Chelsea have sounded out Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri about becoming their next head coach, according to the Daily Mirror.

Antonio Conte is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season – two years into his three-year contract – and the Blues are considering his compatriot as his successor.

Sarri, aged 59, reportedly has a £7m release clause in his contract.

In order to take advantage of that, Chelsea would need to make their approach to appoint him before May 31, which would mean parting ways with Conte soon after the end of the season.

Napoli are second in Serie A – four points behind Juventus – and play the leaders in a crunch match this weekend.

Talks between Sarri and his hometown club Napoli have stalled, with the coach said to be keen to see how the title race plays out.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been touted as Chelsea’s top target. He is out of work and would be a cheaper option.