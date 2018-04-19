Maurizio Sarri now Chelsea’s no.1 target to replace Antonio Conte

Chelsea have made Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri their preferred candidate to replace Antonio Conte as their head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues have stepped up their interest in the 59-year-old after he signalled his intent to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Sarri is now at the top of Chelsea’s list of targets to succeed his Italian compatriot Conte, who is expected to part ways with the club this summer.

Conte is only two years into his three-year contract at Stamford Bridge, but has been involved in a series of disputes and disagreements with the club’s hierarchy since winning the Premier League title a year ago.

Sarri indicated that he wants a new challenge for next season. His Napoli side have pushed defending champions Juventus all the way in Serie A this season, but the Bianconeri are now closing in on another title.

He is said to have leapfrogged former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea board’s thoughts.