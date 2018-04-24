Mikel Arteta is Ivan Gazidis’ choice to be Arsenal’s next manager

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis favours appointing Mikel Arteta to replace Arsene Wenger as manager, according to Sky Sports.

Gazidis will be responsible for presenting owner Stan Kroenke with a recommended appointment. He reportedly believes Arteta is the man for the job.

The Spaniard is currently on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City. Prior to that, he captained the Gunners.

Arteta was on Arsenal’s books between 2011 and 2016. He clocked up 149 appearances after arriving from Everton for a £10m fee.

The 36-year-old’s lack of managerial experience is not an issue for Gazidis, who believes he has the credentials to succeed in the job.

Gazidis and new head of football operations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will sit down this week to start discussions over potential candidates.

It is claimed that nobody had been approached prior to Wenger’s announcement last Friday of his plans to stand down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.