Mo Salah expresses disbelief as Harry Kane awarded dubious goal vs Stoke

Liverpool star Mo Salah has posted on social media what appeared to be a response to the news that Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham Hotspur’s winning goal against Stoke City from last weekend.

Kane claimed to have got the slightest of touches on a Christian Eriksen free-kick, which ended up in the Potters’ net. The goal was initially given to Eriksen, but Spurs appealed that it should have been Kane’s goal.

The Premier League yesterday agreed with the Spurs appeal and gave the goal to Kane.

The England international is in contention for the Premier League golden boot. But his rival Salah, who was five goals ahead but has now had his lead reduced to four goals, was not so sure.

He wrote on Twitter: “Wooooooow really?”

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

Salah has 29 Premier League goals to his name in his debut season for Liverpool. Kane – the golden boot winner for the past two seasons – is now on 25 goals.