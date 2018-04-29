Mo Salah set for new £185,000-a-week contract at Liverpool

Liverpool are preparing to more than double Mo Salah’s wages after his sensational debut season at Anfield, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Salah signed a five-year contract worth £90,000-a-week when he joined the Reds from Roma last summer.

But amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid, the Anfield hierarchy are set to offer the Egypt international a new £185,000-a-week deal in the coming weeks.

The Reds are reportedly keen to get the deal done before Salah departs for World Cup duty this summer. A strong showing in Russia could increase the level of interest being shown in him.

It is not clear whether the new contract would also be an extension of his current deal or just reward Salah for his progress with a substantial pay rise.

The 25-year-old has scored 43 goals this season and been named PFA Player of the Year.

Salah and his representative, lawyer Ramy Abbas Issa, are reportedly happy for him to continue to work under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and do not intend to seek a transfer.