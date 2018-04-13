Mo Salah wins record-breaking third player of the month award

Liverpool star Mo Salah has become the first player to win three player of the month awards in the same season.

The Egypt international, aged 25, was named Premier League player of the month for March today.

He had previously won the awards for November and February.

Salah scored six goals in four appearances in March. Scoring against Newcastle United, bagging four goals against Watford and getting the winner against Crystal Palace.

You can see him posing with his latest trophy above.