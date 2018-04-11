Mousa Dembele linked with Juventus transfer

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is a transfer target for Juventus, according to the Evening Standard.

The Serie A champions are monitoring the Belgium international’s contract situation and are keen to secure his signing.

Juve’s hierarchy were reportedly impressed with the 30-year-old’s showing against them in the 2-2 draw in Turin in February.

Dembele is out of contract at the end of next season and said recently that he would not be discussing an extension until after this summer’s World Cup.

He is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but has been managing injuries in the past couple of seasons. His age and fitness could lead to a standoff with Spurs over the length of a contract extension.

Juventus are also linked with Liverpool’s Emre Can, who could be available on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, but are yet to tie him down to a contract.