New contracts for Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Hugo Lloris, Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen in the coming months

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that head coach Mauricio Pochettino and a host of his key players will sign new contracts over the coming months, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Pochettino is expected to sign a new contract that will make him one of the Premier League’s best-paid managers. Chairman Daniel Levy is desperate to ward off Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Real Madrid, who are all admirers of the Argentine coach.

And Spurs believe some of their star performers will follow suit by committing their own futures to the club.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli, striker Harry Kane, centre-back Jan Vertonghen, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and attacking midfielders Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen are all expected to put pen to paper on improved deals.

The raft of contract signings are expected to take place over the next few months.

But there is no mention of an imminent deal for Toby Alderweireld, who will be available for just £25m next summer if he does not sign a new deal.