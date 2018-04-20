Next Arsenal manager: who will replace Arsene Wenger?

With Arsene Wenger having announced that he will step down at the end of the season, attention has already turned to the identity of the next Arsenal manager. Let’s look at some of the key candidates to replace Wenger.

Thomas Tuchel

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel is currently the bookies’ favourite to be the next Arsenal manager. The 44-year-old has been strongly linked with the Gunners for some time. He would be an easy appointment because he is out of work, as he has been since leaving Dortmund at the end of last season. Tuchel replaced Jurgen Klopp in June 2015. He had a win percentage of 62.96 per cent during his time in charge, but left amid strained relationships with the Bundesliga side’s hierarchy.

Patrick Vieira

A Wenger old boy, Vieira is currently in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City. The Gunners’ former skipper, aged 44, is another of the favourites to be named the next Arsenal manager. He played for the club between 1996 and 2005. As such he was part of Wenger sides that won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups. He has been in charge of New York City since January 2016, having previously built his reputation with Manchester City’s reserve team.

Joachim Low

Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006. He will lead his country into the World Cup as holders this summer. Whatever the outcome of the tournament, it seems like a sensible juncture for the 58-year-old to end his 12-year tenure and start a fresh opportunity.

Luis Enrique

Like Tuchel, former Barcelona coach Enrique is out of work and immediately available to replace Wenger. His Barca credentials are in keeping with the style of favour employed by Wenger in the second half of his reign. The 47-year-old brought a more direct and hard-edged take on tiki-taka to the Camp Nou during his three seasons in charge. He won two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his three seasons in charge. The 47-year-old previously coached Roma and Celta Vigo.

Max Allegri

Juventus coach Allegri, aged 50, has been more strongly linked with Chelsea, but is also considered to be a candidate for the Arsenal job. The 50-year-old has won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons in charge of Juve. And he has been taking English lessons.

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti, aged 58, has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich last year. He has won the Champions League three times as a manager and the old European Cup twice as a player, which makes him a candidate to succeed where Wenger couldn’t quite deliver. The Italian has previous Premier League experience with Chelsea.