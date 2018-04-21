Patrick Vieira flattered to be linked with Arsenal job

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira says he is flattered to be linked with replacing Arsene Wenger as the club’s manager, but says he is happy at Major League Soccer side New York City.

Vieira, aged 41, is among the favourites to replace Wenger. He played for the Gunners between 1996 and 2005, but says his long-term connection with the club is not enough to secure him the job.

He told New York radio station WNYE: “I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me.

“But that is not enough to coach the team.”

Vieira has been in his current post since January 2016, having previously coached Manchester City’s reserves. He hinted that he would be seeking a new challenge within the next couple of years.

He added: “I am always flattered to hear my name linked with different football clubs. That is good for your ego but at the same time, I am happy here.

“We will see what will happen in the next couple of years.”

Vieira, a World Cup winner in 1998 with France, won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups with Arsenal. He was part of two Double-winning sides and also played for the Invincibles, who went unbeaten during the 2003/04 Premier League season.

Ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, former AC Milan, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti, Germany manager Joachim Low, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim are also linked with the Arsenal job.