Patrick Vieira says he is ready for the Arsenal job

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira says he is ready to take the manager’s job if he is offered the chance to succeed his former boss Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman, who is currently in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City, says he would be open to the idea of coaching the Gunners as well as other opportunities in Europe that come his way.

But he also indicated his intention to see out at least the current MLS season in his role with New York City. That would keep him out of contention until December, which would make him unlikely to be considered for the Arsenal job.

He told Goal: “If the question is if I’m ready: yes I’m ready.”

Vieira, aged 41, also revealed he had not been contacted by his former club about replacing Wenger.

He said: “Honestly and seriously, no.

“I still have, of course, next year.

“It is going to be my contract at least until the end of the season and then after that, anything can happen.

“But I have a contract until the end of the season.”

Vieira has been in charge of New York City since January 2016. Prior to that he coached Manchester City’s under-23 team.