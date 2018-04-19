Paul Pogba offered to PSG

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mail.

The newly-crowed Ligue 1 champions have reportedly been approached by Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pogba, aged 25, is considering his options, while United manager Jose Mourinho is prepared to let the club record signing leave this summer.

He rejoined the Red Devils just two years ago in an £89m switch from Juventus.

But his relationship with Mourinho has deteriorated significantly in recent months, with the France international in and out of the team during that time.

Although they would no doubt be keen to add French football’s highest profile talent to their squad, big-spending PSG might struggle to secure Pogba’s signing this summer. They are already struggling to balance the books in accordance with UEFA’s financial fair play rules after signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a total of £365m last summer.