Paul Pogba offered to Real Madrid

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was offered to Real Madrid as well as Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to Sports Illustrated.

City boss Pep Guardiola told his press conference last Friday that his side had been offered the chance to sign Pogba.

It now appears that the France international’s agent Mino Raiola also sounded out Real Madrid over a possible deal because his client was unhappy at Old Trafford.

Los Blancos are said to have informed Raiola that they are not interested. They are apparently relieved to have missed out to United on signing Pogba when he left Juventus in 2016.

Pogba returned to his former club in an £89m deal when Madrid were also in the running to sign him. But he has since struggled to live up to that fee.

The Bernabeu hierarchy also fear that signing Pogba, aged 25, at this stage would unsettle their salary structure.