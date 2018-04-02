Paul Pogba rejects talk of a feud with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has denied speculation linking him with a move away from the club and insists there is no feud between him and manager Jose Mourinho.

The France international has been in and out of the team in recent months, regularly finding himself benched or substituted.

But Pogba insists there is no problem with Mourinho and says he respects his decisions, despite widespread reports that the pair are barely one speaking terms following the 25-year-old’s reduced role for United.

He told French TV programme Telefoot: “It’s true [being benched] has never happened to me, but it can strengthen me.

“You have to go through these periods to make you stronger.

“There is no problem with Mourinho. It’s not me who picks the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less. I respect his choices.”

Pogba was in the starting lineup for United’s 2-0 win over Swansea City last weekend, though the injury suffered by Scott McTominay during the international break meant it was not immediately clear whether the club record signing had once again leapfrogged the Scotland international in Mourinho’s pecking order.

The former Juventus midfielder rejoined United in an £89m deal in 2016. He had previously played for the club between 2009 and 2012.