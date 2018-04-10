Paulo Dybala linked with £90m move to Liverpool

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is a £90m transfer target for Liverpool, according to The Sun.

The Reds, who are seeking to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals as they defend a 3-0 lead against Manchester City later today, have reportedly earmarked the Argentina international as their long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in the last transfer window.

Dybala, aged 24, is reportedly at the top of manager Jurgen Klopp’s list of summer transfer targets.

He joined Italian champions Juve from domestic rivals Palermo in a £25m deal in 2015.

The 5ft 9in forward has since scored 67 goals in 132 appearances for the Old Lady, including 51 goals in 91 Serie games, winning two Serie A titles in the process.

Liverpool look set to be able to offer Champions League football next season. A strong showing in the latter stages of this season’s competition would help them to lure transfer targets to Anfield.