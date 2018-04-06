Pep Guardiola claims Paul Pogba was offered to Man City in January

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was offered to Manchester City as a possible January signing, according to Pep Guardiola.

The City coach claims the France international’s agent Mino Raiola contacted him during the transfer window to offer Pogba and then team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan as being available for transfer.

Raiola told the BBC he had not spoken to Guardiola directly about Pogba’s availability, but did not deny telling City that the transfer was a possibility.

Guardiola made the claims in his press conference ahead of the Manchester derby. He was asked about reports that Raiola had called him “a coward” and a “dog”.

In response, the City boss said: “Two months ago he offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us.

“Comparing [me to] a dog is bad – it’s not good. He has to respect the dogs.”

Guardiola refused to say whether he was interested in signing Pogba, but praised the 25-year-old’s abilities.

Pogba, a club record £89m signing from Juventus in 2016, ultimately stayed at Old Trafford, but has found himself in and out of the team since.

Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.