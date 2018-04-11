Photo: Arsenal goalkeeper signing new contract

Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez has put pen to paper on a new contract with sportswear brand Puma.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on loan at Spanish side Getafe, took to social media to share a photo of him signing his new deal.

Martinez – a former Argentina Under-20 international – was decked out in his sponsor’s deal for the signing, including having his gloves sitting on the table.

He also had a container of the caffeine-rich mate drink and a flask alongside him.

His contract with the Gunners runs until June 2022.