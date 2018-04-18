Photo: Joe Gomez returns to Liverpool training

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has posted on social media to indicate his return to training after his recent injury.

The former Charlton Athletic youngster suffered an ankle injury on duty with England last month. He was expected to spend up to a month on the sidelines and is now pushing for a comeback for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Gomez, aged 20, shared a photo on Instagram showing him passing the ball on the Reds’ Melwood training ground yesterday.