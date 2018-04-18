Photo: Mesut Ozil hangs out with his niece

Arsenal’s players have been afforded some time off this week.

The Gunners were defeated by Newcastle United last Sunday and are not in action again until this Sunday’s home game against West Ham United.

Attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil took the opportunity to spend some quality time with his family.

The Germany international shared a photo on social media showing him hugging niece Mira, who is the inspiration for his three-fingered ‘M’ goal celebration.

Ozil wrote: “See you soon my little princess ❤ #Mira #UncleMesut #Familytime.”