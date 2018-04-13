Photo: Mo Salah does his best Ringo Starr

Liverpool fans would probably bestow upon Mo Salah any honour he cared to dream up right now, including making him an honorary member of The Beatles.

The Egypt international has been channelling his inner Ringo Starr. Decked out in a leather jacket, he sat behind a drum kit bearing The Beatles’ logo in the Cavern Club (or at least a replica of it in a museum in Liverpool).

Salah’s rock’n’roll antics were part of an interview with American broadcaster CNN.