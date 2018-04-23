Photo: Mo Salah named PFA Player of the Year.

Liverpool star Mo Salah has been voted PFA Player of the Year. for 2017/18.

The Reds winger, who looks set to win the Premier League golden boot this season, collected his trophy at a ceremony last night.

Salah topped the polling among top-flight players to find the best player they had gone up against this season.

The Egypt international, aged 25, beat fellow shortlisted nominees Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, David Silva and David de Gea to win the award.

Manchester City winger Sane scooped the Young Player of the Year award.