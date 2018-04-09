Photo: Mo Salah trains ahead of Man City game

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final second leg after Mo Salah was pictured in training today.

The in-form Egypt international took part in today’s session at Melwood.

He limped off in the 3-0 first leg win over City last Wednesday and sat out the Merseyside derby draw with Everton at the weekend.

But he was all smiles in training today as the Reds prepare to travel to the Etihad Stadium seeking to secure a place in the semi-finals.