Photo: Mo Salah uses oxygen tent ahead of Everton game after limping off vs Man City
Liverpool star Mo Salah has been spending time in an oxygen tent in an effort to be fit for this weekend’s Merseyside derby and the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.
The Egypt international limped off during the first leg victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
He has taken to social media to share a photo of him in an oxygen tent, which is intended to increase his recovery time.