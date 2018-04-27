Photo: Santi Cazorla returns to training
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla returned to training ahead of yesterday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish midfielder trained on the pitch in the build-up to kick-off.
@19SCazorla 😍💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/qt4TvnwoCs
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) April 26, 2018
Cazorla has been out of action since October 2016. He suffered an achilles injury, which was complicated by gangrene.
Speaking after the match, Wenger confirmed that the 33-year-old is in good shape but will need a full pre-season before he can return to action.
And the outgoing manager sounded uncertain as to whether Cazorla would be given a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.
He said: “He feels well. But he needs a full preparation and pre-season to try to come back. Will he come back, and where? I don’t know. Will he stay at Arsenal? I don’t know.”