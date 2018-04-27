Photo: Santi Cazorla returns to training

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla returned to training ahead of yesterday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder trained on the pitch in the build-up to kick-off.

Cazorla has been out of action since October 2016. He suffered an achilles injury, which was complicated by gangrene.

Speaking after the match, Wenger confirmed that the 33-year-old is in good shape but will need a full pre-season before he can return to action.

And the outgoing manager sounded uncertain as to whether Cazorla would be given a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

He said: “He feels well. But he needs a full preparation and pre-season to try to come back. Will he come back, and where? I don’t know. Will he stay at Arsenal? I don’t know.”