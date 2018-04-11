Photos: Arsenal training ahead of CSKA Moscow trip

Arsenal have held a final training session on English soil before their trip to Russia to face CSKA Moscow.

The Gunners travel today ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg. They hold a 4-1 lead from last week’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Before departing for Russia, Arsene Wenger’s players were in action at their London Colney training ground as they put in place their final preparations.

You can see below a selection of photos from Wednesday’s training session.

✅ Training ahead of #CSKAvAFC Now the lads are ready to fly to Moscow ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cXv71Jw1R1 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 11, 2018

2nd Leg Prep ✅ pic.twitter.com/Mnac0kZKWN — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) April 11, 2018

