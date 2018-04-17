Pogba, Martial, Darmian and Blind to be sold by Man Utd

Manchester United are ready to sell midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The club record £89m buy from Juventus will be offloaded after falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba, aged 25, has been in and out of the United team in 2018. He has been left on the bench or substituted in seven of his last 11 games, and has struggled to fit in to Mourinho’s tactical system.

Although the club’s hierarchy will be reluctant to part company with their former academy player for a second time in six years, and just two years after re-signing him, Mourinho is ready to let him move on and has included him on a list of players who need not be retained this summer.

Forward Anthony Martial, full-back Matteo Darmian and utility man Daley Blind are also named as players who can be sold in the next transfer window, the article claims.