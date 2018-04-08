PSG prepare bid for Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Liverpool star Mo Salah is a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le 10 Sport.

PSG have reportedly made initial approaches for the Egypt international. The 25-year-old’s representatives are said to be aware of the Ligue 1 side’s interest.

The French giants will have to sell one of their array of attacking stars before Salah could be signed.

They are set to offload Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani at the end of the current campaign. His prospective transfer fee of around €80m (£69.75m) would partly fund a bid for Salah.

Cavani, aged 31, has frequently been played in wide positions during his time at Parc des Princes, so Salah would arguably be a better fit.

The Reds winger has earned a reputation as one of world football’s top talents after a sensational debut season at Anfield.

He joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in a £36.9m deal last summer and has since scored 38 goals in 42 appearances.