Robert Lewandowski linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a summer move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to the Daily Star, the Blues are on alert after the Poland international was offered to a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Lewandowski, aged 29, has been touted for a switch to Real Madrid in the next transfer window, but his representatives are reportedly sounding out other clubs over possible moves.

Chelsea are among the clubs being pursued by the prolific goalscorer’s recently appointed agent Pini Zahavi, but Madrid remain favourites to land him.

Lewandowski still has three years to run on his contract, but is expected to seek a new challenge at the end of the season.

Bayern are expected to demand a fee of at least £70m for their top scorer, who has 27 goals in 27 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Lewandowski joined Bayern from domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014. He signed a new contract in December 2017.