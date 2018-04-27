Roma defend decision to sell Mo Salah to Liverpool

Roma have been defending the decision to sell Mohamed Salah to Champions League opponents Liverpool last summer.

The Italian side sold Salah to the Reds in a £36m deal.

That transfer had come under close scrutiny since the Egypt international scored two goals and bagged two assists against his former club at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Roma sporting director Monchi, who has responsibility for transfers, claims the club had no choice but to offload Salah.

He claims the deal was necessary to ensure Roma complied with UEFA’s financial fair play regulations, and suggested that they would not be in the Champions League semi-finals at all if Salah had not been sold.

Monchi told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “I sold him for more than €42m. We had a need to sell. We had no option but to sell Salah before 30 June. Had we not done that, we probably wouldn’t be here playing the semi-final of the Champions League as we had Uefa closely monitoring us.

“We didn’t want to sell him but we had no choice. We had to take an offer before the end of the month. He wanted to leave, but we would have kept him if the regulations weren’t against us. When I arrived, the offer [from Liverpool] was €30m but we managed to get it up to almost €50m with bonuses. That is what we could do.

“The market then went crazy with Neymar, Coutinho and Dembélé.”

Salah has been in sensational form since arriving at Anfield. After his exploits against Roma, the 25-year-old has taken his tally to 43 goals in 47 appearances for the season. He has 31 goals in 33 Premier League games.