Romelu Lukaku drops Mino Raiola in favour of Jay-Z
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has ditched agent Mino Raiola to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency.
Both Lukaku and Roc Nation posted on their social media accounts to announced the deal.
The Belgium international said: “You’re looking at the newest member of the @RocNation family!”
Lukaku reportedly flew to the USA last month following United’s game against Chelsea to finalise the deal.
Raiola famously works with his clients on a trust basis and does not tie them down to contracts, so there will not have been a messy divorce process.
The agent still represents Raiola’s friend and team-mate Paul Pogba.
Lukaku’s new stablemates include Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and NBA star Kevin Durant.