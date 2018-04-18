Ruben Neves linked with Liverpool transfer

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves is a summer transfer target for Liverpool, according to The Sun.

The Reds are reportedly hoping to bring the 21-year-old midfielder to Anfield ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Neves was a surprise £15.8m club record signing when he arrived at Molineux from Porto last summer. He has helped to fire Wolves back to the Premier League, scoring six goals in 38 Championship games.

His displays have reportedly caught Liverpool’s attention, with the Merseysiders earmarking him as a possible replacement for Emre Can. The Germany international is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

If they do lose Neves after just one season, Wolves are tipped to move for Benfica’s Anderson Talisca as his replacement.

The Brazil-born player, who operates in a more attacking role than Neves, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

He would be available for around £18m.