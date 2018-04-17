Ryan Sessegnon rejects Man Utd and Spurs transfer talk

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

The England Under-21 international, aged 17, says he just wants to play in the Premier League with the Cottagers.

Speaking after being named Championship Player of the Year and Football League Young Player of the Year on Sunday night, the youngster said: “I just want to play in the Premier League with Fulham.

“I have been at the club since the age of eight. It has been a dream to play in the Premier League with Fulham. We are so very close I just want to get over the line. Hopefully we do it automatic but if not then via the play-offs.”

Sessegnon has been on Fulham’s books since 2008, when he was eight years old.

The club are currently third in the Championship table. They are one point behind second place Cardiff City but have also played one game more.

According to the report, Fulham intend to resist any approach for their star youngster and keep him at Craven Cottage for at least one more season if they secure a return to top-flight football.

Sessgnon made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in August 2016. He has since clocked up 71 senior appearances and scored 21 goals.

He plays as a left-back or left winger.