Sadio Mane injury update from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an injury update on forward Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese star missed today’s 0-0 draw against Stoke City due to injury, but Klopp has allayed fears that he could be ruled out of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

Liverpool travel to the Stadio Olimpico for Wednesday’s game with a 5-2 lead from the first leg at Anfield in midweek.

Klopp is expecting to have Mane – a member of his favoured forward line – available for selection when he picks his team to face Roma.

Speaking after the Stoke game, the Reds boss told the club’s official website: “Sadio did not play but he will be fine for Wednesday.”

Mane sustained the unspecified injury last week, seemingly either during the first leg against Roma last Tuesday or in training the following day. He missed Thursday’s training session due to the problem.

All being well, the former Southampton man and his team-mates will travel to Italy on Tuesday ahead of the big match.