Spurs considering summer bid for Demarai Gray

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a summer bid for England Under-21 international Demarai Gray, according to ESPN.

Sources close to the north London club have told the broadcaster that an approach for the Leicester City winger is under consideration.

Spurs were interested in the 21-year-old last summer, but the Foxes refused to listen to offers.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has kept a close eye on Gray since and could now rekindle his interest.

The Argentina boss wants to add to his attacking options ahead of the 2018/19 season and is keen to buy young players he can develop.

Gray, who started his career at Birmingham City, joined Leicester for a reported £3.7m fee in January 2016.

He has made 14 Premier League starts so far this season and come off the bench for a further 16 appearances. He has weighed in with four goals and three assists.

He has 18 caps and six goals for England Under-21s.