Spurs expecting Chelsea bid for Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur are braced for a summer bid from rivals Chelsea for centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Blues are reportedly hoping to buck the trend of avoiding business with Spurs by lining up a move for the £45m-rated Belgium international.

Alderweireld is currently down the pecking order at Spurs, who face selling him this summer or risk losing him for a cut-price fee of £25m in 2019, when a buy-out clause comes into effect.

He has failed to agree an extension to his contract, which expires next year. Tottenham have an option to extend it until June 2020, but the release clause means that is unlikely to matter.

Chelsea are reportedly keen to build their defence around the former Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Southampton man as they seek to overhaul their squad this summer. The Blues have mounted an underwhelming defence of their Premier League title this season.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in Alderweireld, while champions Manchester City were tracking the 29-year-old before they sign Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in January.