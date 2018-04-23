Spurs not expecting Mauricio Pochettino to quit

Tottenham Hotspur do not expect manager Mauricio Pochettino to leave the club this summer, according to The Sun.

The Argentine boss had fuelled speculation over his future when he claimed it may take “another manager” to help Spurs win a trophy. His comments came in the wake of the north Londoners’ 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

That result ensured that Pochettino’s fourth season in charge will end with him still having failed to deliver silverware.

In two separate post-match broadcast interviews, the former Espanyol coach spoke of a different manager taking the club to trophies.

But a Spurs source told The Sun that the comments were not being considered a big deal within the club and that Pochettino was talking about the club’s long-term prospects.

The 46-year-old has been linked with the coach’s jobs at Spanish giants Real Madrid and his former club Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.