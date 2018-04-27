Spurs set to offload four players in £170m deals

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to the quartet of Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele in deals worth £170m this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

With the exception of Dembele, none of the players have been first-choice starters for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

Rose, Alderweireld and Wanyama, who have all struggled with injuries this season, are reportedly rated at around £50m, while Dembele would command a fee of £20m.

Alderweireld and Dembele are both out of contract at the end of next season. Although Spurs have an option to extend Alderweireld’s deal by a further season, a buy-out clause would allow him to leave for just £25m in 2019.

Rose, who gave a controversial interview criticising Spurs’ ambition and transfer policy on the eve of the current season, has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Pochettino is ready to sacrifice all four players in order to fund new signings ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.