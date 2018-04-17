Spurs tracking Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante

Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante is a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror.

The north Londoners are eyeing the Italy international as a possible replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Belgian star Demebele, aged 30, enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer. He is yet to agree a new deal and has put talks on hold until after this summer’s World Cup. Spurs are reportedly now ready to listen to offers for an influential member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Cristante, who is on loan at Atalanta from Portuguese giants Benfica, has been earmarked as Dembele’s successor in the Spurs engine room.

Barcelona’s Andre Gomes is the other player under consideration as the Tottenham hierarchy plan this summer’s transfer activity.

Cristante started his career at AC Milan, where he came through the youth ranks. He was sold to Benfica in 2014. Since 2016, he has been loaned to Palermo, Pescara and now Atalanta. He has two caps for Italy to date.