Spurs tracking Barcelona’s Andre Gomes

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 24-year-old Portugal international has been earmarked by Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino as a prospective new signing ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

But they face competition from London rivals West Ham United, who targeted Gomes last summer and are set to revisit the situation in the next transfer window.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in a €35m move in July 2016. But he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and has fallen further down the pecking order since Ernesto Valverde replaced Luis Enrique as coach last summer.

This season he has been restricted to just 14 La Liga appearances.

Gomes started his career at Benfica. He joined Valencia, initially on loan and later in a permanent deal, in July 2014.

He was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, and has won 29 caps for his national team.