Spurs wants £40m plus Luke Shaw for Danny Rose

Manchester United will have to offer a £40m fee plus Luke Shaw if they want to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with England international Rose since last summer.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to sell the 27-year-old and would only sanction such a deal if he could get Shaw in return.

Shaw, aged 22, played under Pochettino at Southampton. He has struggled at United, particularly since Jose Mourinho took charge in 2016.

He enters the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season – albeit United have an option to extend it by a year until June 2020 – but is expected to leave this summer after his latest bust-up with Mourinho.

Rose has had an injury-hit season. His missed pre-season and the start of the campaign with a serious knee injury sustained last term.

He has since suffered with further injuries, while Wales international Ben Davies has generally been preferred for the big games this season.