Spurs weighing up summer move for Man Utd keeper

Tottenham Hotspur are considering an approach for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer, according to The Sun.

Johnstone, aged 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free transfer.

He has impressed during a season-long loan at Aston Villa this season.

Spurs are now interested in signing him as a backup option for France international Hugo Lloris.

They are looking at options in case current reserve keeper Michel Vorm seeks a transfer this summer in order to secure regular first-team football.

Vorm, aged 34, is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Johnstone has spent time on loan at seven clubs during his time at Old Trafford, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for his parent club.

Villa would be interested in signing Johnstone on a permanent basis, but he would have a difficult decision to make if Steve Bruce’s side fail to win promotion.